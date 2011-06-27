Used 1991 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 LE Maxi Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG10
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)198.0/264.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height80.9 in.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Length224.7 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Red
  • Dark Gray Medium Quartz
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Tundra
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
