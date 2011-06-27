Used 1991 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Ram Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Height79.6 in.
Maximum payload1815.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Crimson Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Dark Gray Medium Quartz
  • Navy Blue Metallic
