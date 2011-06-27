Used 1991 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Ram Wagon
Overview
See Ram Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG141310
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/15 mpg11/15 mpg9/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/330.0 mi.242.0/330.0 mi.198.0/264.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG141310
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l5.2 l5.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm125 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.45.0 ft.45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length198.7 in.224.7 in.224.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.nono
Gross weight6010 lbs.nono
Height79.6 in.79.7 in.80.9 in.
Maximum payload1815.0 lbs.nono
Wheel base127.6 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Medium Quartz
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Tundra
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
