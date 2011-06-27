Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,245
|$1,600
|Clean
|$495
|$1,139
|$1,469
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$309
|$712
Estimated values
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 LE Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 LE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 LE Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 3dr Ext Van with no options
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 LE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Ram Wagon B150 LE 3dr Van with no options
