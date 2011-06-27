  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Van
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Ram Van
Overview
See Ram Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7450 lbs.
Curb weight4928 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload3772.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Light Arctic Gray
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
See Ram Van Inventory

Related Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles