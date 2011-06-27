  1. Home
Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.
Curb weight4758 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload3942.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
