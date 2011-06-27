  1. Home
Used 2000 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG14no14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpgno13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/512.0 mi.0/0 mi.455.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14no14
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l5.2 l3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm225 hp @ 4400 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.46.2 ft.46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.205.2 in.205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.7600 lbs.4250 lbs.
Curb weight4184 lbs.4758 lbs.4397 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.8700 lbs.6600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.7.2 in.7.2 in.
Height79.5 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Maximum payload2416.0 lbs.3942.0 lbs.2203.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.0 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
