Used 1999 Dodge Ram Van 1500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Curb weight4312 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload2288.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Black
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel/Tan
