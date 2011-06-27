  1. Home
Used 1999 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)432.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Curb weight4847 lbs.
Gross weight7700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload2853.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Arctic Gray
Interior Colors
  • Camel/Tan
  • Mist Gray
