Used 1999 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Curb weight4737 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload3963.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Bright White
Interior Colors
  • Camel/Tan
  • Mist Gray
