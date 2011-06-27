Used 1998 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|420.0/595.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|52.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|231.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4875 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7700 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|79.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|2821.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|127.6 in.
|Width
|79.8 in.
Related Used 1998 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles