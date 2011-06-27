Used 1998 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg13/16 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/560.0 mi.455.0/560.0 mi.420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.40.5 ft.52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.187.2 in.231.2 in.
Curb weight4302 lbs.4176 lbs.4875 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.6600 lbs.7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.6.8 in.8.4 in.
Height79.9 in.79.5 in.79.9 in.
Maximum payload2302.0 lbs.2427.0 lbs.2821.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.109.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
