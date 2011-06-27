  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Curb weight4414 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload3186.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Spruce Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
