Used 1997 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi Features & Specs

1997 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)490.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight4234 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload2166.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Spruce Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
