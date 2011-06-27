  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG151514
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg14/16 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)490.0/560.0 mi.490.0/560.0 mi.420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG151514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.40.5 ft.52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.187.2 in.231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.4800 lbs.8200 lbs.
Curb weight4234 lbs.4032 lbs.4633 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6400 lbs.8510 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.6.8 in.8.4 in.
Height79.9 in.79.5 in.79.9 in.
Maximum payload2166.0 lbs.2517.0 lbs.3877.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.109.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Spruce Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
