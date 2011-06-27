Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight4289 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload3211.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Med Red Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Light Spruce
  • Stone White
  • Black
