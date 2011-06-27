  1. Home
Used 1996 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181518
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg14/16 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/560.0 mi.490.0/560.0 mi.455.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG181518
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.46.2 ft.46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.4 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.231.2 in.205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.4600 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3880 lbs.3830 lbs.3986 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.6400 lbs.6010 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.8.4 in.7.2 in.
Height79.5 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Maximum payload2130.0 lbs.2570.0 lbs.2024.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White
  • Light Spruce
  • Black
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Med Red Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Light Spruce
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Med Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Stone White
  • Light Spruce
  • Colorado Red
  • Med Red Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Arctic Gray
