Used 1995 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight4204 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload3296.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turqoise
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Colorado Red
