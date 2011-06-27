  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4600 lbs.
Curb weight4074 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload2326.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turqoise
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
