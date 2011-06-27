  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG151513
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg14/16 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/352.0 mi.308.0/352.0 mi.264.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG151513
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.40.5 ft.46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.187.2 in.205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4600 lbs.4600 lbs.8000 lbs.
Curb weight4074 lbs.3745 lbs.4204 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6010 lbs.7500 lbs.
Height79.9 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payload2326.0 lbs.2265.0 lbs.3296.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.109.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turqoise
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turqoise
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turqoise
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Colorado Red
