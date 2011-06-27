  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Van
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van B150 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Ram Van
Overview
See Ram Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3785 lbs.
Height79.0 in.
Maximum payload1215.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turquoise
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
See Ram Van Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van B150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles