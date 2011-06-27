  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van B350 Maxi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Curb weight4368 lbs.
Height80.0 in.
Maximum payload3132.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turquoise
