  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Van
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van B250 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Ram Van
Overview
See Ram Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4800 lbs.
Curb weight3734 lbs.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload2276.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turquoise
See Ram Van Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van B250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles