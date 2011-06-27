  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/17 mpg16/17 mpg16/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/374.0 mi.352.0/374.0 mi.352.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.187.2 in.187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4800 lbs.4800 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3863 lbs.3734 lbs.3785 lbs.
Height79.0 in.79.9 in.79.0 in.
Maximum payload2147.0 lbs.2276.0 lbs.1215.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.109.6 in.109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Turquoise
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Black
