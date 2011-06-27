  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Van
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van B150 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ram Van
Overview
See Ram Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3786 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Maximum payload1214.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
See Ram Van Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van B150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles