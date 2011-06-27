  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van B250 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3735 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Maximum payload2275.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Tundra
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
