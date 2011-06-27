Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG141314
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg11/16 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/595.0 mi.385.0/560.0 mi.420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG141314
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm285 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l5.2 l3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm235 hp @ 4800 rpm180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.52.4 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length178.9 in.196.9 in.178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.8100 lbs.4000 lbs.
Curb weight3735 lbs.4038 lbs.3786 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.7500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Maximum payload2275.0 lbs.3313.0 lbs.1214.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.127.6 in.109.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Tundra
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Light Tundra
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
