Used 1992 Dodge Ram Van B150 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum payload1175.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Length198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Tundra
  • Bright White
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
