Used 1991 Dodge Ram Van B350 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Height53.2 in.
Maximum payload3155.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Dark Gray Medium Quartz
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Light Tundra
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Crimson Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
