  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Van
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Ram Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Ram Van B250 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Ram Van
Overview
See Ram Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length180.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4100 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Height53.2 in.
Maximum payload2320.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Dark Gray Medium Quartz
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
See Ram Van Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Ram Van B250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles