Used 1991 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Ram Van
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG151413
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg12/17 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/352.0 mi.264.0/374.0 mi.264.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG151413
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm125 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.45.0 ft.45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length198.7 in.180.7 in.198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4100 lbs.4100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.5000 lbs.7500 lbs.
Height53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Maximum payload1175.0 lbs.1305.0 lbs.3300.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.109.6 in.127.6 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Dark Gray Medium Quartz
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Crimson Red
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Dark Gray Medium Quartz
  • Crimson Red
  • Bright White
  • Crimson Red
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Medium Quartz
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Black
