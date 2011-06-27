Used 1990 Dodge Ram Van B350 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height80.0 in.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Length224.7 in.
Width79.8 in.
Curb weight4100 lbs.
