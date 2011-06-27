Used 1990 Dodge Ram Van B350 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/352.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|80.0 in.
|Wheel base
|127.6 in.
|Length
|198.7 in.
|Width
|79.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3850 lbs.
