Used 1990 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|14/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/352.0 mi.
|264.0/352.0 mi.
|308.0/352.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|22.0 gal.
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|5.2 l
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4000 rpm
|170 hp @ 4000 rpm
|125 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|80.0 in.
|80.0 in.
|no
|Wheel base
|127.6 in.
|127.6 in.
|127.6 in.
|Length
|198.7 in.
|224.7 in.
|196.9 in.
|Width
|79.8 in.
|79.8 in.
|no
|Curb weight
|3850 lbs.
|4100 lbs.
|no
|Maximum payload
|no
|no
|1220.0 lbs.
|Gross weight
|no
|no
|5000 lbs.
