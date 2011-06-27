  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge Ram Van Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG131315
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/352.0 mi.264.0/352.0 mi.308.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG131315
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l3.9 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm125 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height80.0 in.80.0 in.no
Wheel base127.6 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Length198.7 in.224.7 in.196.9 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.no
Curb weight3850 lbs.4100 lbs.no
Maximum payloadnono1220.0 lbs.
Gross weightnono5000 lbs.
