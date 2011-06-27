  1. Home
Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle49.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Lone Star Regional Packageyes
Big Horn Regional Packageyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Media Center 430yes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect Phone w/Voice Commandyes
Luxury Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room43.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
17" x 8" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Protection Groupyes
Single Rear Wheel Groupyes
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Fog Lampsyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Add Clearance Lampsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Remote Start Systemyes
Parkview Rear Back-Up Camerayes
Measurements
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight7743 lbs.
Gross weight12200 lbs.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees
Maximum payload4460 lbs.
Angle of departure26.3 degrees
Length259.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height78.3 in.
Wheel base168.9 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
