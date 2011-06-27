Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Torque
|650 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.7 l
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 3000 rpm
|Turning circle
|52.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|SLT Quick Order Package 2EG
|yes
|Lone Star Regional Package
|yes
|Big Horn Regional Package
|yes
|SLT Quick Order Package 2FG
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Media Center 430
|yes
|Black Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
|yes
|Media Center 730N
|yes
|Rear Seat Video System
|yes
|Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat
|yes
|Power Adjustable Pedals
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Uconnect Phone w/Voice Command
|yes
|Luxury Group
|yes
|Technology Group
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|17" x 8" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Under Rail Box Bedliner
|yes
|Single Rear Wheel Group
|yes
|LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tires
|yes
|Fog Lamps
|yes
|Chrome Accents Group
|yes
|Add Clearance Lamps
|yes
|MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Remote Start System
|yes
|Parkview Rear Back-Up Camera
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Front track
|68.6 in.
|Curb weight
|7323 lbs.
|Gross weight
|11500 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|14.4 degrees
|Maximum payload
|4180 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.9 degrees
|Length
|249.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|17100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.6 in.
|Height
|74.1 in.
|Wheel base
|169.4 in.
|Rear track
|75.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|LT235/80R E tires
|yes
|17 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,685
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
