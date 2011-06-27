Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle44.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,485
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Lone Star Regional Packageyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Big Horn Regional Packageyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,485
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Media Center 430yes
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Rear Seat Video Systemyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect Phone w/Voice Commandyes
Luxury Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,485
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room43.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,485
17" x 8" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Fog Lampsyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Remote Start Systemyes
Parkview Rear Back-Up Camerayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight6846 lbs.
Gross weight10100 lbs.
Maximum payload3250 lbs.
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Length237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity17100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base149.4 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, premium cloth
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, leather
  • Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,485
LT265/70R E tiresyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,485
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,485
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
