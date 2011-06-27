Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

  1. Home
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,450
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
ST Quick Order Package 2EAyes
ST Quick Order Package 2FAyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
Delete Carpetyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room43.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Add Clearance Lampsyes
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Single Rear Wheel Groupyes
LT265/70R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight7310 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Angle of approach14.4 degrees
Maximum payload4190 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length249.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity17150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base169.4 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red (Fleet)
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Dark Brown (Fleet)
  • Omaha Orange (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Light Cream (Fleet)
  • Light Green (Fleet)
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
