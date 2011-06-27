Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle44.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
ST Quick Order Package 2EAyes
ST Quick Order Package 2FAyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
Delete Carpetyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Rear Sliding Windowyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Protection Groupyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Measurements
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight7152 lbs.
Gross weight12200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Maximum payload5050 lbs.
Angle of departure26.5 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity17300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height77.9 in.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
