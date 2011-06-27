  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,680
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,680
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,680
ST Quick Order Package 2EAyes
ST Quick Order Package 2FAyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,680
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Smoker's Groupyes
Delete Carpetyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,680
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,680
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Rear Sliding Windowyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight6847 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload4650 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length231.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity17600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,680
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,680
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,680
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles