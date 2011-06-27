  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Torque610 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3013 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,615
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,615
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,615
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight7089 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload4410 lbs.
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length249.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity15850 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height75.1 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Exterior Colors
  • Light Cream (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Green (Fleet)
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Red (Fleet)
  • Omaha Orange (Fleet)
  • Dark Brown (Fleet)
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat (Fleet)
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,615
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,615
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,615
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
