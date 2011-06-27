Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2009 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque610 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3013 rpm
Turning circle44.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
Measurements
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight7171 lbs.
Gross weight12200 lbs.
Angle of approach24.8 degrees
Maximum payload5030 lbs.
Angle of departure27.9 degrees
Length229.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity16750 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height78.7 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track75.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
