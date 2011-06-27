  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,760
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,760
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,760
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,760
Torque650 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3013 rpm
Turning circle44.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,760
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,760
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,760
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,760
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,760
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,760
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,760
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,760
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight6672 lbs.
Gross weight10100 lbs.
Angle of approach24.6 degrees
Maximum payload3430 lbs.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity16200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height75 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,760
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,760
LT265/70R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,760
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles