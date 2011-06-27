Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
I drove 3500 Dually 4X4 for Chrysler.
I drove one of these truck brand new owned by Chrysler Corp. pulling a show trailer all across America on the Jeep "Go anywhere Do Anything Tour". The trailer I pulled was 50' long, had a show vehicle, show engines, etc..and was extremely heavy. I don't remember the exact weight now. I went through the Appalachians, Rockies, took on headwinds across the deserts, and plains, went through death Valley where the temps. were 115 F plus. This truck did a great job I thought. The fuel mileage considering the load I was pulling was a very acceptable 12 mpg, and about 18 when I was unhooked. I zipped around all the major cities with no problems, Nav system was the best feature for finding ANYTHING!
Too car like
I am a transporter of RV trailers. Original truck was a '99 Ford. Engine blew @ 613k. Purchased Dodge only because of the Cummins engine. Mistake. Should have replaced the engine in the Ford. When you spend 8 to 10 hours a day behind the wheel you need comfort and predictability of functions. Remove speed sensor from the wipers. Cancel cruise when the brake pedal is touched. Turn off stop lights when driver removes foot from brake pedal (to release trailer brakes especially when on ice) Heater controls and flash to pass need more feel. I have had problems with the new emissions. Been to the dealer 13 times for a sensor on the DPF.
Buyer Beware!!!
I am a 3 time Dodge owner: 97 3500, 04 3500, and now 07 3500 owner. I have never had a less reliable truck. Dodge has really let its committed buyers down. My truck has now been in dealer 12 times within its 1st 60000 miles. Each time for emission system and have been told Dodge is working on the problem. In 2 years since purchasing I thought for sure they would have come up with a fix. Now I cannot even believe they are working on it, just re-repairing vehicles as they come in. They have replaced turbo, numerous filters and reprograms. Fuel economy has dropped considerably. I bought as business vehicle, which has now caused that to suffer. Has been is shop 4 times in last 3 weeks so BEWARE.
Disappointment
New transmission and exhaust brake are excellent. Fuel economy is horrible. Around town we now get about 13 mpg even after 40,000 miles. Towing a 10k trailer we get about 9 mpg. We've already had two different problems with the emissions system. We understand there's a class action suit brewing on this item for all the 6.7's. A quick search on the internet will bring you up to date on this. We loved the 5.9L (had two of them) as it had great power and we usually got over 20 mpg after 50,000 miles. Overall it was a step in the wrong direction, mainly due to the emissions system, and it's still not fixed on the 2010 models.
truck problems
. I just wanted to pass on what happen to Sierra and I yesterday on the way to the RHANW first show . I have a 2007 Dodge 3500 and it has had 3 injectors replaced at 36,000. Since they have replaced the injectors my truck has been doing strange things lately . 2 weeks ago turning on to Hwy 14 it died in the turn . No steering no brakes . A freight truck had to slow down In order not to hit me . I pulled over and restarted the truck . The engine light came on . Immediately took it to the Dealer to get a reading . They found nothing . After 3 days the light went off . So I thought ok no big deal . Yesterday pulling 3 horses my Daughter and two dogs my truck shuts off on the freeway going 6
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 3500
Related Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner