Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

I drove 3500 Dually 4X4 for Chrysler. IraqWarVet , 10/03/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I drove one of these truck brand new owned by Chrysler Corp. pulling a show trailer all across America on the Jeep "Go anywhere Do Anything Tour". The trailer I pulled was 50' long, had a show vehicle, show engines, etc..and was extremely heavy. I don't remember the exact weight now. I went through the Appalachians, Rockies, took on headwinds across the deserts, and plains, went through death Valley where the temps. were 115 F plus. This truck did a great job I thought. The fuel mileage considering the load I was pulling was a very acceptable 12 mpg, and about 18 when I was unhooked. I zipped around all the major cities with no problems, Nav system was the best feature for finding ANYTHING!

Too car like Transporter , 07/24/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I am a transporter of RV trailers. Original truck was a '99 Ford. Engine blew @ 613k. Purchased Dodge only because of the Cummins engine. Mistake. Should have replaced the engine in the Ford. When you spend 8 to 10 hours a day behind the wheel you need comfort and predictability of functions. Remove speed sensor from the wipers. Cancel cruise when the brake pedal is touched. Turn off stop lights when driver removes foot from brake pedal (to release trailer brakes especially when on ice) Heater controls and flash to pass need more feel. I have had problems with the new emissions. Been to the dealer 13 times for a sensor on the DPF.

Buyer Beware!!! 3timedodgeowner , 07/10/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am a 3 time Dodge owner: 97 3500, 04 3500, and now 07 3500 owner. I have never had a less reliable truck. Dodge has really let its committed buyers down. My truck has now been in dealer 12 times within its 1st 60000 miles. Each time for emission system and have been told Dodge is working on the problem. In 2 years since purchasing I thought for sure they would have come up with a fix. Now I cannot even believe they are working on it, just re-repairing vehicles as they come in. They have replaced turbo, numerous filters and reprograms. Fuel economy has dropped considerably. I bought as business vehicle, which has now caused that to suffer. Has been is shop 4 times in last 3 weeks so BEWARE.

Disappointment gbl , 12/29/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful New transmission and exhaust brake are excellent. Fuel economy is horrible. Around town we now get about 13 mpg even after 40,000 miles. Towing a 10k trailer we get about 9 mpg. We've already had two different problems with the emissions system. We understand there's a class action suit brewing on this item for all the 6.7's. A quick search on the internet will bring you up to date on this. We loved the 5.9L (had two of them) as it had great power and we usually got over 20 mpg after 50,000 miles. Overall it was a step in the wrong direction, mainly due to the emissions system, and it's still not fixed on the 2010 models.