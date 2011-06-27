Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque610 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 2900 rpm
Turning circle49.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.
Rear leg room44.2 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight6987 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach26.5 degrees
Maximum payload2590 lbs.
Angle of departure27.9 degrees
Length247.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity15500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height78.7 in.
Wheel base160.3 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
