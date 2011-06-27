  1. Home
Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,805
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,805
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,805
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,805
Torque610 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 2900 rpm
Turning circle44.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,805
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,805
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,805
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,805
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,805
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,805
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room64.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,805
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.
Rear leg room44.2 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,805
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight7006 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach19.6 degrees
Maximum payload2970 lbs.
Angle of departure24.7 degrees
Length247.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity15900 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height74.7 in.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,805
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,805
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,805
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,805
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
