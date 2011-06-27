Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque610 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 2900 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track69.5 in.
Curb weight6930 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach24.6 degrees
Maximum payload2970 lbs.
Angle of departure28.9 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height79.1 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
