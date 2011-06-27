  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,120
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,120
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,120
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,120
Torque610 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 2900 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,120
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,120
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,120
leather trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,120
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,120
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,120
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,120
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,120
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight6672 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload3230 lbs.
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity16250 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height75 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,120
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,120
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,120
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,120
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles