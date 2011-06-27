Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel Consumer Reviews

2006 5.9L with Mileage Max Free2BE , 03/14/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have an 06 Dodge 2500 with automatic and tow package. Put on after market cold air induction and 5 inch cat back exhaust. Added the Edge Mileage Max and boom, mileage on overhead computer reads 27 to 28 mpg constantly. Figuring actual mpg (miles driven divided by amount of fuel) and I get 16.1 on the highway at 65 not towing. Have kept service up to date. Other than poor mileage anyone have an idea as to how I might get better mpg. I called Edge about it, they were about as helpful as a dead slug. Edge Mileage Max did increase power but took my mileage down from stock condition by about 5 mpg.As far as I am concerned Edge can jump off the bridge. Report Abuse

First One in Houston!! christian in texas , 10/14/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful If you haven't ordered yours yet go do it now! Third Dodge truck in our family going back to '97 and they keep getting better. I ordered this the first day you could back in July and have been counting the days. Who else can say they drive a truck that the backseat leg room is compaired to an S- class Benz? Go for the bucket seats up front and hog all the room for yourself, roll back the sunroof and enjoy. Cummings has more power than 99.5% of us needs and after the break- in should see 20 mpg highway or better. The backseat headrests make for a few blindspots but the oversized mirriors more than make up for it and make it so you never have to turn around to backup. Quiet,smooth,fancy, powerful

My Nice RAM ChicoMike , 03/12/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have the 06 2500 Quad cab 4x4, 5 speed auto with 5.9 Cummins and love it. This is my second Dodge Cummins. I put an after market cold air intake on along with a 5 inch cat back exhaust and the EDGE Mileage max chip. At 65 MPH I am getting a WHOPPING 28 MPG highway and 19.1 city according to the overhead computer and also against actual mileage according to speedo. Dealership has no problem and says they actually recommend the Edge Mileage Max chip which does not affect the warranty. I wouldn't have any other set up as the increased mileage and HP is amazing. Wouldn't have it any other way.

Mega power and room JW , 01/04/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck to pull a 30 foot fifth wheel camper and to travel in. The first time I had a chance to pull my camper the Cummins engine had the rig going 80 MPH mergeing into a interstate highway off a ramp with lots of power to spare. This truck and engine combination cann't be beat for comfort and power. The first mpg for towing a 12 foot tall, 30 foot long fifth wheel camper was 15 mpg. No bad at all for only having 1500 miles on the truck and not being broken in.