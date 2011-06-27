Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST Features & Specs
|Overview
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,915
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|34 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
|Torque
|610 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.9 l
|Horsepower
|325 hp @ 2900 rpm
|Turning circle
|48.9 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|67.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|65.1 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|69.7 in.
|Curb weight
|7072 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9900 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|25.2 degrees
|Maximum payload
|2830 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|29.1 degrees
|Length
|227.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|15950 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|79.2 in.
|Wheel base
|140.5 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|68.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|LT265/70R E tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
